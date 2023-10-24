Dubai: Heavy rainfall with hail hit some parts of the UAE on Tuesday. The Met Office reported scattered rainfall in parts of Dubai's Hatta and Sharjah's Meliha. Meanwhile Dubai and Sharjah residents reported of strong winds and sand storms across the two emirates.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "The country is affected by an extension of surface low pressure from the South, with an extension of upper air low pressure, accompanied with a jetstream from the West associated with a moist and cold air mass in the upper levels, and with existence of mountains Eastward, causing convective clouds formation over scattered areas of the country associated with rainfall."

The NCM issued a yellow and orange alert indicating that most eastern parts of the country including Al Ain, Dujairah, Khorfakkan, and Ras Al Khaimah, will see cloudy weather and convective clouds till 8pm tonight.

The Met Office has also issued safety alerts warning motorists and residents to avoid flood prone areas like valleys.

The weather bureau also issued a forecast for Wednesday and Friday, confirming that convective rainy clouds were expected to develop in scattered parts of the country, causing rainfall of different intensities and chance of lighting, thunder and some hail at times.

This will be caused as a "result of deepening of low pressure in the upper levels causing the amount of clouds increase" by tomorrow over the UAE.

Over the past week, the NCM has also been monitoring weather developments from a tropical storm centered in the south of Arabian Sea, which caused an indirect effect on the country causing cloudy weather and rainfall.

On Tuesday the NCM announced the end of the tropical state and its transformation into a tropical depression centered on Yemen.