Dubai: According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE residents can expect an increase in cloud cover this morning, and scattered rainfall over some parts of the country today, February 21.

Humidity levels are expected to go up this morning, but temperatures will be cooler in the evenings so enjoy the weather by going outside. To know what’s happening around the country, you can take a look at our outdoor guides.

Strong winds will be blowing over some arts of the country and in general, seas will be moderate. The NCM issued a yellow warning for residents near the coast of Abu Dhabi to look out for slightly rough sea conditions in some areas.

The relative humidity will be 83 per cent.