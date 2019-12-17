Rain in Khor Fakkan Image Credit: Instagram/@Storm_ae

Brace yourselves UAE residents, strong winds, a sandstorm and rainy weather are predicted across the emirates.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), UAE skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy with intermittent rainfall especially over eastern, coastal and northern areas extending to some internal areas.

Throughout the day, strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 25 – 40 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h at times.

A sandstorm can also develop due to the winds, and dust and sand can suspend in the air due to it. Drivers and those going outdoors are expected to take necessary precautions.

Due to the wind, the sea will also be rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. Waves with a height of 8 feet are expected to form offshore. Unstable conditions at sea are expected to remain until 4pm today, Tuesday.

A yellow warning has been issued by the NCM due to unstable weather.

NCM’s warning read: “Be on the lookout if you go for outdoor activities.”

It is also currently raining in parts of the UAE such as Sharjah’s Khor Fakkan region.