Dubai: The UAE is expected to be affected by an air depression starting tomorrow (Sunday) until Wednesday, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced.
According to the NCM’s latest updates, the UAE’s weather on Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall, with a significant decrease in temperatures.
Moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times especially over the sea and with clouds with a speed of 20 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.
Monday
The air depression worsens on Monday and the country will experience unstable weather conditions accompanied by lightning and thunder. Like on Sunday, the number of clouds will increase over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall. Moderate to fresh Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds and strong at times especially over the sea with a speed of 20 – 35 reaching 50 km/hr. The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and rough becoming moderate by Tuesday morning in the Oman sea.
Tuesday
The air depression will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday where the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall in different intensities over scattered areas. Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southwesterly winds, with a speed of 15 – 35 reaching 40 km/hr expected. The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.