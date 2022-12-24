Dubai: Light to moderate rain hit different parts of the UAE on Saturday afternoon. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported scattered showers in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah.
The NCM issued a yellow weather alert for convective clouds. According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over the eastern part of the country and nearby areas in the afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy. Also, strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, especially over coastal areas in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
The NCM has also issued an alert regarding rough conditions at sea due to the winds. So be careful if you are planning any activities around the beach soon.