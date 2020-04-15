Skies across the UAE to be partly cloudy with scattered rain

Dubai skyline on a cloudy day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect a pleasant day today as clouds are expected to appear across the emirates and residents of Abu Dhabi experienced light rain earlier today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents of Al Ruwais, Dalma and Ghuwaifat in Al Dafra area of Abu Dhabi experienced rain of varying intensities since around 3am today.

In other emirates, the skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy.

Throughout the UAE, convective clouds are expected to be scattered across the skies with a chance of light rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightening in some areas.

Clouds are expected to increase in Abu Dhabi as night approaches. Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the mid to low 30s.

It is currently 18°C in Jebel Jais this morning. Dubai is currently at 25°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, getting strong at times, at a speed of 25 – 40 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h at times.