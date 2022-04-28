Dubai: Rain, thunder and lightning hit parts of Dubai, early on Thursday morning. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy weather is expected to continue this week.
According to NCM, cloudseeding flights were dispatched after rain-bearing convective clouds were monitored by the weather bureau. Cloudseeding aims to maximise rainfall in the region.
The NCM forecast "partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon and a probability of rainfall over some Western and Southern areas."
Mercury will hit close to 40-42°C in most areas.
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 35-40°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 27-32°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand, the NCM added. And, weather conditions in the Arabian and Oman seas are expected to be calm to moderately rough at times.