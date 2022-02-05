Dubai: You might want to rethink you plans if you were visiting the beach on Saturday, as the weather bureau has warned of very rough conditions at sea.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are partly cloudy to cloudy.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and on Sunday morning with a probability of fog formation. This morning, residents of Abu Dhabi woke up to foggy conditions. The NCM issued yellow alerts due to the mist. Drivers need to be careful on the roads as the fog has hindered visibility.
Temperatures are expected to remain cool. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 8°C.
Dubai is currently at 20°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea is expected to get rough to very rough in the evening, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach.