The NCM has issued an alert due to unstable weather

Rainfall across the UAE Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents in various parts of the UAE are enjoying rainy conditions as it has been pouring since the early hours of the day in Al Ain, Fujairah and Dhaid.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds associated with rain have covered all parts of the UAE, with rainfall of different intensities.

Skies are forecasted to be partly cloudy in general to cloudy and rainy over scattered areas especially over the islands, coastal, northern and eastern areas.

NCM has issued a yellow and red alert due to unstable weather conditions that may cause poor visibility for drivers.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the high to low 20s.

Dubai is expected to be at 28°C with cloudy skies.

According to NCM, rainy conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, getting more stable as the weekend approaches.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.