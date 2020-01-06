Rain clouds blanket Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Monday morning, January 6, 2020. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents in Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and other parts of the country woke up to rainfall and strong winds.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking cloudy with moderate amount of rain hitting some regions.

There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 20s.

It is also quite windy today. Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 25 – 40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.