The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45 °C.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon. The humidity level is up to 85 percentage in the internal areas.

We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr. If you have dust allergy, it is advisable to stay indoors or wear a face mask when going out.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea so you can have a smooth sailing.

Current temperature in Dubai is 37 °C.