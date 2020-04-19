Skies across the UAE to be fairly clear to partly cloudy

A cloudy sky in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Abdul Rahman

Dubai: UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy skies across the emirates with a slight chance of rainfall in some areas.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the sky around the UAE is looking fairly clear to partly cloudy

Throughout the emirates, convective clouds are expected to be scattered across the skies with a chance of light rainfall around the islands, and coastal and western regions like Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the mid to high 30s.

Dubai is currently at 24°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to cause dust and sand to blow so be careful if you are going outdoors, especially if you are driving because it may hinder visibility.