The NCM has issued a yellow and red alert for residents

File photo: Fog in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

UAE weather: If you are heading outdoors this morning, beware of fog formation in parts of Abu Dhabi on Friday morning .

The National Center of Meteorology issued a yellow and red warning for residents to be on the look out for poor visibility, which can hamper driving on the roads.

As a result, residents should take precautions if venturing outdoors for a road trip or an early morning drive.

It is difficult to drive in foggy conditions so exercise caution and adhere to the speed limits when driving.

The NCM also started that in some parts, fog could also be low clouds. It has rained in many parts of the UAE this week, and residents took to social media to discuss the weather. While there is no forecast for rain today, check the weather forecast before heading outdoors.

Temperatures are lower and are between 18° to 22°C so today is a perfect day to visit a park or go camping. You can see our guides for more.