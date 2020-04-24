Temperatures will be between 37 °C to 41°C across the UAE on Friday

Dubai's skyscrapers seen against a cloudy morning sky. Illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions on Friday, April 24.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, cloudy weather is expected to continue till tomorrow. Hazy conditions are also predicted over some parts of the UAE. This is due to strong winds.

Winds blowing at a speed of 18km/h to 28km/h in internal areas can carry blowing dust, as a result hampering visibility. If you’re driving during that time, we advise residents to take precautions.

In general, temperatures will be between 37 °C to 41°C across the emirates. In the Jais mountains, the temperature is 24°C.