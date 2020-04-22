Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

UAE residents can expect some light rainfall today in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is partly cloudy to cloudy at times East and Northwards by morning, with a chance of some light rainfall. The clouds will decrease gradually by afternoon. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as the roads will be slippery when wet due to rain.

Light to moderate rain in Fujairah

We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime over some exposed areas, with a speed of 18 – 28 reaching 38 km/hr.

Slight to moderate sea state

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 35 °C.