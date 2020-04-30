UAE residents can expect some rainfall today and over the weekend, thus it is better to stay at home.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times with a chance of convective clouds formation especially eastward and northward, with a chance of some rainfall. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads when wet because of the rain.
We can expect some moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
The Sea will be moderate becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 22 and 26 °C.