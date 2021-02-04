Visibility reduced to less than 1,000m in parts of the UAE, while fog alert remains

Screengrab from an awareness video posted by Abu Dhabi Police on its social media accounts. Image Credit: Facebook/Abu Dhabi Police

Monster fog blanketed various parts of the UAE on Friday morning, with the weather bureau recording low visibility to less than 1000metres on some roads.

The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 11.00am,” today.

The Abu Dhabi Police have called upon motorists to be particularly cautious when driving during a fog, and to pay full attention to the road.

Abu Dhabi Police announced that the speed limit will be reduced to 80 kilometres per hour during the fog.

While the country continues to be overcast with fog, the NCMS said that the maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 27 and 31°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 09-13°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-28°C, and 16-21°C in the mountainous regions.

The skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times.

However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Humidity will be high at 75-95 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.