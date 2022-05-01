Dubai: After rain hit parts of the UAE last week, the country will experience a slight decrease in temperatures today. Temperatures highs are expected to reach 37-40°C in most parts of the UAE today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology: "[The weather will be] fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime over some internal areas. With another slight decrease in temperatures over some internal areas."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 32-37°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-40°C, and 25-30°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds at times, especially Northward and Eastward, will cause blowing dust during the day, reducing the horizontal visibility.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Relative humidity will hit 85-90 per cent today.
The NCM issued a yellow weather alert warning of moderate to rough seas both northward in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.