In general, clear to partly cloudy skies in the UAE

A street in Fujairah after the rain. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Fujairah residents can experience some rainfall today but for the rest of the UAE, sunny skies are back.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents can expect light rainfall especially in the afternoon, in eastern regions, like Fujairah.

Convective clouds have also appeared in Al Ain.

In other emirates, the skies are looking partly cloudy to generally clear today.

Clouds are expected to increase in Abu Dhabi as night approaches. Temperatures across the UAE are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 5.5°C in Jebel Jais this morning.

Dubai is currently at 29°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.