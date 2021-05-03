Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Photographer

Strong winds and dust storms were reported in some parts of the UAE on Monday afternoon, including parts of Dubai and Sharjah. Motorist beware as wind, haze and dust are causing low visibility on roads across the UAE.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Center of Meteorology had predicted that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.

The NCM also said that "another increase in temperatures", is expected across the UAE today.

In a fresh weather update, the NCM said that convective clouds associated with rainfall were developing over the eastern parts of the country, especially in and around Fujairah.

The UAE is likely to receive rains over the next two days, the NCM said, in its weekly forecast.

According to the NCM, the month of May is one of the months of the first transition period between winter and summer. "During this month the apparent movement of sun continue to move north of the equator where daytime gradually increases in the northern hemisphere which lead to a gradual increase of air temperature over most parts of the country during this month," according to the NCM meteorologists.