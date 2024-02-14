Dubai: Drivers must be extra cautious on the road as foggy conditions were reported in parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow weather alerts cautioning motorists of low visibility on the roads in these areas till 10.00 am.
Fog was reported over Gasyoura, Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafrah region) and Arjan in Abu Dhabi this morning.
In some parts of Sharjah, like Khorfakkan NCM reported heavy to moderate rainfall.
Moderate rain was also recorded in Auwhalah in Fujairah at 1:11am.
The Met Office also issued safety alerts warning motorists and residents to drive carefully on rain-affected roads and avoid flood prone areas like valleys.
It will be cloudy during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East coast with a chance of some rain bearing clouds formation by afternoon especially at the sea, eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 10 – 25, reaching 35 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. Also, temperatures tend to increase gradually. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25-29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 7-12°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-26°C, and 12-18°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-80 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, might be rough with clouds in the Oman Sea.