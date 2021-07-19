Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. According to the National Center of Meteorology, a gradual increase in temperatures is expected today across the Emirates. However, southern and western regions are expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times.
According to the NCM: "Partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during daytime, with a probability of some convective clouds formation over Southern and Western areas. Temperatures increase gradually."
In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 38-42°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 32-36°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 42.2°C in Aryla Island at 1:15pm.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The NCM said that the country will be affected by Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds at the speed of 15 to 25km/h, may reach 40km/h at times.
Relative humidity is expected to hit 75-85 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country, especially by evening.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.