Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/Gulf News

Dubai: Rain continued to pour across the UAE with strong winds and unstable weather conditions.

UAE residents in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and other parts of the country woke up to rainfall and strong winds.

Dubai Police urged caution on roads following rains and low visibility.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking cloudy with moderate amount of rain hitting different regions.

Lightning and thunder are also expected throughout the day with the rainfall.

There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the emirates. The temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s.

It is also very windy today. Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 35 – 45 km/h, reaching up to 65 km/h at times.

Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be very so take precautions if you are going around coastal areas.