There has been a sprinkling of rain across the UAE this evening, with drizzles spotted in parts of Fujairah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hatta and Sharjah. The highest temperature recorded during the day, theNational Centre of Meteorology said in a tweet, was in Al Shiweb at 1pm. It was 30.6 degrees Celsius. Since this time, temperatures have seen a definite lowering thanks to cloud seeding.