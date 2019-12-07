There has been a sprinkling of rain across the UAE this evening, with drizzles spotted in parts of Fujairah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hatta and Sharjah. The highest temperature recorded during the day, theNational Centre of Meteorology said in a tweet, was in Al Shiweb at 1pm. It was 30.6 degrees Celsius. Since this time, temperatures have seen a definite lowering thanks to cloud seeding.
Among videos tweeted by NCMS were clips of Fujairah’s Al Sharam and Al Aqah.
In light of the change in conditions, Dubai Police has also issued an advisory, calling on all road users to drive carefully; wet roads can be tricky to maneuver.
The authorities tweeted: "Dear drivers, Reduce speed during heavy rain to avoid any hydroplaning."
The Roads and Transport Authority tweeted a similar message.