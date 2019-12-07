Early morning fog in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE will have cloudy skies today, and it might even rain in some parts. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, resident can expect "partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas, with a chance of some rainfall especially over the islands, northern and eastern areas".

Jais mountains are likely to receive heavy rainfall today along with the islands of Abu Musa, and Tunb Soghra.

Across the country, moderate winds, reaching up to 38-45km/hour will cause blowing dust and sand with poor visibility at times.

Additionally, a warning was specifically issued for low visibility due to fog, till 9am in some parts of the country. According to the NCM website, there is "A chance of fog formation and poor horizontal visibility to its lowest at times over some internal Western and Central areas, until 09:00am Saturday."

Temperatures across the country will be pleasant, reaching a maximum of 25-30 °C in internal areas and coastal areas, and cooler in mountainous areas, reaching up to 16-20 °C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 31.3 °C in Saih Al Salem at 3:15pm.