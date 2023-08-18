After heavy rains hit parts of the UAE on Thursday, more rain and dust storms are expected in some parts of the country today.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow dust alert on Friday morning, warning of dust and reduced visibility across coastal parts of Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi Police also issued a safety warning urging drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust.
"Please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone," the safety note urged.
According to the NCM forecast, convective clouds are expected to form in the eastern and southern parts of the country. Convective clouds are formed when there is an increase in the surface temperature.
Warm surface air rise upwards and condenses to form clouds that look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another.
The NCM monitors these clouds as they move over the country and dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the UAE
Rainy weather is expected in some parts of the country over the weekend.
A rise in humidity is also expected this weekend, according to the NCM.