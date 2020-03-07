Foggy conditions: Yellow and red alerts up over areas in Abu Dhabi

A foggy scene in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect some humidity and foggy conditions especially in Abu Dhabi.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair to partly cloudy in general. It’s going to be humid by night and early Sunday morning over some northern coastal areas.

We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.

The NCM has issued yellow and red alerts over Abu Dhabi areas due to foggy conditions causing poor road visibility, thus motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.