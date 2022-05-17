Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny across the UAE. It will be rather hot and dusty during the day time.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 44.1°C in Sweihan(Al Ain) at 1:15pm.
Temperature highs in the coastal areas for the country will be between 37-41°C, today. In the internal areas temperatures are expected to reach 40 - 45°C, and 21-26°C in the mountainous regions.
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15- 25, reaching 40 km/hr.” Drivers have been warned to be careful on the roads as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent and 60-80 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate, rough at times Westward by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.