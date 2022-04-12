Dubai: UAE residents in internal parts of Abu Dhabi woke up to foggy weather this morning. However, the rest of the day is expected to be warm and mostly sunny across the country, according to the weather bureau.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi. There were fog over Al Faya bridge towards Al Khtam Abu Dhabi in the morning. Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times during daytime.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 37 and 43°C. And, the lowest will be between 16 and 22°C. Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 43.1°C in Hamim Al Dhafrah region at 2.30pm.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 14.5°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 4.45am.
Expect some fresh to moderate winds, causing blowing dust during daytime, with a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.