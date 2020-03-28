Sea to be moderate, at times very rough

Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents can expect some rainfall today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall at intervals over scattered areas, especially over some coastal, northern and eastern areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads during the rain.

We can expect some moderate to fresh winds blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

The current temperature in Dubai is 34 °C.