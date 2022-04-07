UAE residents can expect sunny, hazy, and partly cloudy weather across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times with a gradual slight increase in temperatures.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38-42°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-21°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-39°C, and 24-30°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.