Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported that tropical storm "Shaheen" has weakened and turned into an tropical depression moving south, accompanied by medium clouds over the eastern and Al Ain regions. It will bring by light to medium rain in those areas, and wind activity in some eastern regions.
In a statement, the NCM added that the sea remains very rough with wave height from 8-9 feet offshore in the Sea of Oman, and up to 5 feet on the eastern coastal areas of the country.
It will be rough as well in the Arabian Gulf, with up to 7-foot waves offshore, the agency warned. Shaheen is expected to weaken further. The tropical depression is moving inland to the south of the country, towards the Empty Quarter.
The tropical depression is leave a trail of clouds over the Al Ain region and the south of the country, accompanied by light-to-medium rain, which will gradually decrease in the evening, NCM sated.
Wind speeds of up to 45 kilometers per hour are expected during the day, leading to dust and dust sstorm and a drop in horizontal visibility. The weathermen said the sea will continue to be rought off the coast of the Sea of Oman. It also warned that the Arabian Gulf will remain rough during the day, but will become moderate to light in the evening.