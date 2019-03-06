Moderate winds, refreshing at times seen for the rest of Wednesday

Rain and sunshine in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi / Dubai: Residents here welcomed light rain and sunshine on Wednesday, as weathermen predict the cool weather to prevail.

Meteorologists recorded the temperature at 4.3 degrees C in Raknah, near the UAE's garden city of Al Ain, and 6.5 degrees C in Jebel Jais, the country's talking peak, in the morning.

In the afternoon, light rain poured over Habshan - Madinat Zayed Road in Dharfa area of Abu Dhabi, and over Al Barsha in Dubai, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weathermen also reported fog formation early in the morning on Wednesday.

Today, clouds are expected to form over some parts of the UAE especially the west and north. According to NCM, there are two bands of clouds coming into the country. One is arriving from the west reaching Abu Dhabi and the other is coming from the sea towards Dubai.

The cloud activity is expected to remain the same and convective clouds associated with heavy rain are not expected.

The UAE will have gentle southerly to northeasterly winds.