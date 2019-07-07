Highs of 42-46°C expected in internal areas. It will be cloudy in the mountainous regions

A dusty and hot weather. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Heading outdoors? It will be a hot, dusty and humid day in the UAE today. The UAE weather bureau has said that "temperatures tend to increase" today and, moderate winds throughout the day will be “causing blowing dust”.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather will be mostly sunny across the country. It will be "partly cloudy over some areas with some clouds formation over mountains by afternoon". There will be moderate winds blowing at a speed of 18-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

In internal areas, the temperature were recorded at a minimum of 31-37 °C with highs expected to reach 42-46°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37 - 43°C.

The NCM has also said that it will be humidity levels across the country are expected to hit 85 per cent in coastal areas, with the probability of fog or mist formation. Humidity will be 80 per cent in internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous region.

There are no weather warnings as of now and the sea is forecast to be relatively calm along UAE’s coastline.