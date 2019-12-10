Northern and eastern regions to be most affected by scattered showers

Residents caught in the rain in Sharjah on Tuesday 10 December 2019. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Scattered showers will continue in the UAE’s northern and eastern regions until the weekend, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Tuesday.

Rain was recorded in parts of Abu Dhabi, including Al Dhafra’s Al Sila, Dalma and Ghuwaifat regions on Tuesday, as well as in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, with highs of 34.6 millimetres recorded over Dalma Island.

Convective clouds formed in the west and eventually showered in the north and east of the country.

The NCM said this would continue until Saturday with average wind speeds of 20-30-km/h peaking at 45-km/h and rough sea conditions with wave heights of between three to seven feet prompting red and yellow flags on local beaches. Temperatures are expected to stay between 25-30 degrees Celsius, despite reaching lows on Tuesday of 10 degrees at 3am on Jebel Jais.

No major incidents were reported in Tuesday’s downpours but police are urging motorists to exercise caution as the unstable weather will lead to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

In each emirate police have contingency plans and extra patrols in place in case of flooding, and have launched social media awareness campaigns to keep residents safe, advising them to avoid wadis and coastal areas.

Motorists have been told to abide by the speed limit, move their cars to the side of the road in case of minor incidents and avoid sudden overtaking and lane changing. Drivers should also pull over and stop if visibility is bad.