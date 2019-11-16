The lowest temperature in the UAE is at 14 °C

UAE: Motorists across the country, especially in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, are advised to take extra precautions as it might rain today and the roads will be slippery.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and more carefully in the rain to avoid accidents.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas of the country. Clouds will increase over the islands and some northern and western coastal areas, with a chance of some rainfall.

On Saturday, weathermen in the UAE expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 to 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

The sea will be moderate — becoming rough at times — in the Arabian Gulf. The sea will be moderate in Oman Sea.