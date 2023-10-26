Dubai: UAE residents woke up to rainy weather in most parts of the country on Thursday morning.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts across the country due to cloudy conditions.
Rain was reported in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Umm Al Quwain in the early hours of Thursday.
The NCM reported that there will be a “continuity of unstable weather” and skies are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, accompanied with some rain-bearing clouds, associated with different intensities of rainfall and thunder. Rain is also expected on Friday.
Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 39°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 19°C. Dubai is currently at 29°C with cloudy skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 60 km/h at times. Winds are expect to blow dust and sand, reducing visibility in some areas.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm to rough at times, especially as cloud activity increases.