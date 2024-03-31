Dubai: It’s the perfect weather to step outdoors in Dubai, with overcast skies and the temperature around 25°C. Meanwhile, light rain was recorded in some parts of the UAE on Sunday afternoon.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), light rainfall was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the Met Office, skies across the UAE look partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas, especially in northern, eastern and coastal areas.

Earlier this morning, it drizzled in Tal Al Sarab and Zaabh in Abu Dhabi.

Also, light rain was recorded in Um Azimul in Al Ain around 2.45pm this afternoon.

According to the NCM, rainy conditions are expected till Monday in western and southern areas of the UAE, which essentially means the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads during rainy weather.

Maximum temperature in the internal regions of the country is expected to be between 30 and 34°C. Temperatures across coastal parts of Dubai will reach highs of 26 to 32°C and 19 to 23°C over the mountains.