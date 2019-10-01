Residents can expect strong winds and mist formation in the mornings

File: A view of Sharjah's Buhairah Cornich as the clouds hovered the sky. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, beware of an increase in cloud formation over some parts of the country, on Tuesday.

According to the daily weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology, cloud cover might increase throughout the day, and these clouds can be associated with rainfall, especially towards Fujairah.

If you’re heading outdoors, take precautions.

In general, humidity levels will increase, tonight and early morning tomorrow. This can result in fog formation over some areas of the country.

The per cent of relative humidity will be 70 to 85 per cent. We advise residents to wear lighter materials to beat the heat.

Temperatures can range from 39-41°C. Strong winds will also blow at a speed of 15 to 30km/h.’