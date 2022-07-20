Dubai: After scatter rainfall across different parts of the UAE last night, today the weather is expected to be cloudy to partly cloudy at times. Rainfall is expected in some areas east of the country, especially in and around Al Ain. However, temperatures are expected to remain high across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "[The weather will be] Hot during daytime and partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward and extend over some internal areas by afternoon."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 40-46°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 44-48°C, and 31 to 36°C in the mountainous regions, the NCM said.
While light to moderate winds are expected throughout the day, strong winds, reaching a speed of up to 50km/hr at times, will cause blowing dust and sand.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.