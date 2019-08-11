Dusty: UAE forecasters said it may get "partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas", mainly in Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Quaa in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE weather will be dusty and cloudy today, the national weather bureau has confirmed.

In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) indicated that it will be mostly sunny across the UAE. However, it may get "partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas", mainly in Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Quaa in Abu Dhabi.

No rainfall is predicted.

In today's weather bulletin, the UAE weather bureau confirmed that there will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in internal areas.

Freshening throughout the day, these winds will cause "suspended and blowing dust".

It will also be a hot day. The temperature in the internal areas of the country was recorded at a minimum of 28-33 °C with highs expected to reach 42-46°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 31-36°C in the mountainous regions.

If you are looking for a break from the heat, you could drive down to Fujairah where the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C.

Relative humidity will be lower compared to last week. Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 80 per cent in coastal areas, 75 per cent in the internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous regions.