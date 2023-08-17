Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy with hazy skies and rainfall in some parts of the country on Thursday.
As per the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather conditions across the country are expected to be sunny, with some areas experiencing partly cloudy skies. Additionally, the NCM has forecasted a possibility of rain-bearing cloud formations moving towards the east by the afternoon.
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-48°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-29°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 41-46°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the mountain areas, whereas, in the coastal regions it is expected to be 55-70 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning causing fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.