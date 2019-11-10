Be prepared for more rain, strong winds with lower temperatures

Water-logged road following a downpour on Sunday in the UAE. Image Credit: Twitter / NCM

Dubai: Heavy rainfall has been reported over the northern parts of the UAE, and the National Centre of Meteorology has issued a warning on November 10 for residents to stay alert.

Parts of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain received heavy rainfall followed by thunder and lightning last night and early in the morning on Saturday.

Rains of different intensities associated with fresh to strong winds are expected in the coming days, according to the weather bureau.

Heavy rain was reported over Al Madam in Sharjah, while Dubai and Hatta saw light rain over scattered areas in the early hours of Sunday.

On Saturday, six people were injured in separate incidents of parachute mishaps in the UAE's east coast, triggered by strong winds.

Light to moderate rain was also seen in Umm Al Quwain, as well as Al Suyoh and Al Dhaid, in Sharjah.

The NCM issued a yellow and red warning for residents near the coast and close to Fujairah, Dubai and Sharjah to stay alert as hazardous storm-like weather conditions with exceptional severity was predicted.

We advise residents to carry an umbrella as a precaution to protect yourself from rough and unpredictable weather conditions.

Abu Dhabi on the other hand will stay relatively dry but could also experience rain on Sunday and Monday.

On their official Instagram handle @officialuaeweather, the UAE weather authority shared pictures and videos of the rain from all around the UAE.

Continuous showers are expected in the UAE's north-eastern coast.

With rainfall, residents can also expect humidity levels to increase to about 85 to 90 per cent, making it stuffy.

Such rainy weather is expected to continue till tomorrow. Extreme weather conditions have caused people to get injured so we advise residents to stay alert and check the weather forecast before heading outside.

Temperatures are slightly lower as the weather is changing. On average, temperatures will be between 30°C to 33°C across the emirates.

Cyclone Maha

Cyclone Maha is in the Arabian Gulf, however, according to a previous Gulf News report, the NCM stated that the cyclone will not affect the UAE, and the rains are not related to the Maha cyclone.

Online reports state that this year, the Arabian Sea saw 4 cyclones, a phenomenon recorded after hundreds of years.

NCM predicts that convective clouds formation accompanied by rainfall with different intensities will be seen in the northern part of the UAE.