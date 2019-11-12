Abu Dhabi: A water purification factory in Abu Dhabi has been shut down for tampering with production and expiry dates and filling the bottles of other companies, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) said on Tuesday.

Four violations were registered against the company in January, April, June and November before the Special Aqua Water Purification Factory in Mussafah was shut down.

The plant will remain closed until the issues are corrected.