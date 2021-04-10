Dubai: The excitement is palpable as passengers are preparing to check in for flight EK2021 - a special Emirates flight for fully-vaccinated crew and passengers taking off today from Dubai International Airport at 12pm (UAT time). The unique flight not only celebrates the success of the UAE's vaccination programme, but also highlights Emirates' progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew.
The one-off flight EK2021 will cruise over various areas across the UAE and will return to DXB airport Terminal 3 at 2.30pm local time.
All set to board EX2021 flight
Business class passengers are readying for boarding. All passengers on EK2021 were able to experience all services and amenities at Dubai International Airport, including the use of Emirates Business lounge, before boarding. They were also able to try out first-hand all the latest measures to help travellers enjoy a safe and smooth journey, including the new biometric and contactless technology, which Emirates has recently implemented at the check-in areas and boarding gates at Dubai airport.
All passengers had to undergone rapid PCR test before checking in. They also presented their vaccination card. At the check-in counter, everyone was handed out a travel hygiene kit plus a green pin, indicating that the passenger has been vaccinated.
Emirati Ali Abdullah, 23, is one of the passengers. He told Gulf News before checking in: “This is a really exciting flight. It’s been a long time since I’ve taken a flight. This (EK 2021) proves that flight is safe even during the pandemic if you follow the health and safety protocols.”