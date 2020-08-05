Dubai: Their faces bore a tired look and were partially covered by personal protective equipment while they toiled to ensure the safety of people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, the smiling faces of UAE’s COVID-19 warriors now adorn a ‘Wall of Fame’ dedicated to them.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has decorated the facade of its building with pictures of frontline workers who sacrificed their safety in waging a war against coronavirus.
The ministry released a video of the building that shows hundreds of photos of ‘champions from the first line of defence’ superimposed on an enlarged image of a female health-care worker in a mask.
‘Thanks to our frontline workers,’ a message in Arabic reads on the facade.
“The building of the Ministry of Health and Prevention is decorated with pictures of our champions from the first line of defence. It’s part of our initiative to appreciate the efforts made by these people to ensure our safety and the sacrifices made by them, which will always remain in our hearts,” a tweet posted by the ministry on Tuesday read.
On Monday, the UAE marked a big achievement for the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with the ministry recording the lowest number of daily cases since April. Only 164 positive cases were reported on Monday.
Moreover, no deaths from coronavirus were reported in the country for four consecutive days until Tuesday.