Abu Dhabi: Qasr Al Watan, one of the few presidential landmarks in the world to open to the public is inviting visitors to discover the knowledge, culture and vision that have shaped the UAE’s journey.

Located in Abu Dhabi’s Presidential Palace complex, this cultural landmark is a tribute to the Arabian scholars and academics who have significantly contributed to the world, in addition to showcasing Emirati culture – all within seven immersive zones.

An exquisitely crafted tribute to the region’s Arabian heritage, Qasr Al Watan covers an area of approximately 380,000 square meters, and its sheer scale and artistry will enable visitors to deepen their appreciation of Arabian architectural craftsmanship.

The architectural design - patterns, motifs and geometrical shapes and colours used throughout the Palace are inspired by the Arabian Gulf and the natural landscape of the region.

With several of its’ permanent exhibitions, Qasr al Watan seeks to inspire people by offering a multi-layered visitor experience, providing a deep understanding about the journey of a nation and its vision for the future. Visitors can also explore the well-preserved heritage of Arab contributions to various fields of knowledge, from sciences to humanities. The exhibitions will be brought to life with rare manuscripts and books, artefacts and antiquities, films and interactive experiences.

Visitors can also enjoy one-of-a-kind performances on a daily basis including a marching band, the Symphony of the Nation, and even a magnificent light and sound show, the Palace in Motion, which takes visitors through the story of the nation’s past, present and future.

There is only one ticket, Dh60 general admission ticket (Qasr Al Watan Ticket) and children under 17 half price.

Guided tours run for 60 minutes and cost Dh30 on top of the admission price. They depart every 30 minutes and can be taken in either English or Arabic, mandarin or Russian. Private tours are also available on request and cost Dh600 for up to 20 visitors.