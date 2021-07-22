Dubai: Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently visited the Community Development Authority (CDA).
In a short video tweeted by CDA on Thursday, Sheikha Mahra can be seen interacting with and sharing gifts with several kids. She also had a tour of the CDA compound.
CDA was founded in July 2008 with the aim of continuously improving social standards through an integrated system of policies and community services.