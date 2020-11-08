Time to get your umbrellas out. It's raining in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Ajman.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert indicating that overcast skies and rain of varying intensities will continue through the day till 8pm tonight.
According to an NCM official: "The current weather pattern started in the northern parts of UAE. Al Ain received heavy rainfall on Saturday.
"On Sunday, convective clouds moved into the internal parts of the country. Many areas will recieve rain scattered to heavy rainfall, today."
Adding that the weather is normal for this time of the year, the official said: "The country is under the effect of low pressure from the southeast parts of the country on the surface layer, associated with a ridge of upper air. We have good moisture especially in the eastern and northern parts of the UAE, causing cloud formation. The clouds will move over the internal parts of the country and will cause rainfall."
The NCM is also conducting cloud seeding operations to enhance rainfall in the region, the official added.
The weather bureau has also warned residents to exercise caution in Eastern parts of the country, advising people to stay away from areas prone to flash floods and accumulated rain.
Eastern parts of the UAE will recieve rainfall tomorrow as well. However, the intensity will be lower, the NCM official said.