Dubai: A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in the UAE tonight, starting at 10.01pm.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai today posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the celestial spectacle will also be seen in Asia, Europe, and Africa.
The eclipse will peak at 12.14am UAE time on Sunday and end at 2.26am.
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are visible from a broader geographic area, making it a collective experience for skygazers.
Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) will host an event at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre to observe the eclipse.